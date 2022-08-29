Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 9086488
  2. 9086488
  3. 9086488
  4. 9086488
  5. 9086488
  6. 9086488
  7. 9086488
  8. 9086488
  9. 9086488
  10. 9086488
  11. 9086488
  12. 9086488
  13. 9086488
  14. 9086488
Contact Seller

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9086488
  • Stock #: 3134004-WE
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE6CU151195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3134004-WE
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c9099677.html

Vehicle Features

Automatique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
4 Cyl 1.6 L
Equipement de Base
ROULE COMME NEUF
Tres Propre
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
** AUTOMATIQUE - 112 000 KM - MAGS - TRÈS PROPRE ** 2012 Hyundai Accent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2011 Hyundai Sonata
187,000 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra
164,000 KM
$8,699 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent
112,000 KM
$7,699 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory