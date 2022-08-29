$7,699+ tax & licensing
$7,699
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Hyundai Accent
2012 Hyundai Accent
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$7,699
+ taxes & licensing
112,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9086488
- Stock #: 3134004-WE
- VIN: KMHCT4AE6CU151195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Stock # 3134004-WE
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Automatique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
4 Cyl 1.6 L
Equipement de Base
ROULE COMME NEUF
Tres Propre
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
** AUTOMATIQUE - 112 000 KM - MAGS - TRÈS PROPRE ** 2012 Hyundai Accent
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8