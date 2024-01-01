$3,799+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GLS ( MANUELLE - PROPRE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$3,799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS
Manuelle
201 000 KM
Aucun Accident au Carproof Carfax
Très propre
Très bien entretenu
Climatiseur Froid
Caméra de Recul
Grosse Écran Multimedia
Mags de Roues
Toit Ouvrant
Beaucoup d'options
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
