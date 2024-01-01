Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS Manuelle 201 000 KM Aucun Accident au Carproof Carfax Très propre Très bien entretenu Climatiseur Froid Caméra de Recul Grosse Écran Multimedia Mags de Roues Toit Ouvrant Beaucoup doptions PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c11034034.html>https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c11034034.html</a>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ( MANUELLE - PROPRE )

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ( MANUELLE - PROPRE )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 11492192
  2. 11492192
  3. 11492192
  4. 11492192
  5. 11492192
  6. 11492192
  7. 11492192
  8. 11492192
  9. 11492192
Contact Seller

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE5CH137907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS
Manuelle
201 000 KM

Aucun Accident au Carproof Carfax
Très propre
Très bien entretenu

Climatiseur Froid
Caméra de Recul
Grosse Écran Multimedia
Mags de Roues
Toit Ouvrant
Beaucoup d'options

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c11034034.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

Used 2015 Hyundai Accent Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - 66 000 KM ) for sale in Laval, QC
2015 Hyundai Accent Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - 66 000 KM ) 66,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE ) for sale in Laval, QC
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE ) 199,000 KM $4,699 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 ( MANUELLE - PROPRE ) for sale in Laval, QC
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 ( MANUELLE - PROPRE ) 214,000 KM $6,299 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra