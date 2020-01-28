Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring TOURING

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring TOURING

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$4,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4537449
  • Stock #: 365014-QAS
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE1CU132312
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
**** 8 MAGS/ROUES et PNEUS - 110 000 KM SEULEMENT ****
******* STATION WAGON - AUTOMATIQUE ********
2012 Hyundai Elantra, 4 Cyl 2.0 L, AUTOMATIQUE, 110 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
MAGS DE ROUES, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, MOTEUR ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

