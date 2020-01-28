https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra Touring-c7675550.html



**** 8 MAGS/ROUES et PNEUS - 110 000 KM SEULEMENT ****

******* STATION WAGON - AUTOMATIQUE ********

2012 Hyundai Elantra, 4 Cyl 2.0 L, AUTOMATIQUE, 110 000 KM,

Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,

MAGS DE ROUES, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, MOTEUR ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

