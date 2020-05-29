+ taxes & licensing
450-963-8888
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7769489.html
*** AUTOMATIQUE - 166 000 KM - FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE ***
2012 Hyundai Elantra, 4 Cyl 1.8 L, Automatique, 166 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8