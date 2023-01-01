$9,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9470415

9470415 Stock #: 3110001-C

3110001-C VIN: 5NPDH4AE3CH121673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris foncé

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3110001-C

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Caméra de recul 2012 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED Automatique / Automatic LIMITED 124 000 KM Cuir Sièges chauffants. Clean Carproox Carfax. No Accidents Mécanique A1. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible.

