Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Elantra

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Limited w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Limited w/Navi

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Contact Seller

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9470415
  • Stock #: 3110001-C
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3CH121673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3110001-C
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c9327510.html

Vehicle Features

Caméra de recul
2012 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED Automatique / Automatic LIMITED 124 000 KM Cuir
Sièges chauffants. Clean Carproox Carfax. No Accidents Mécanique A1. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2009 Nissan Murano
173,000 KM
$5,899 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue
157,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul
152,000 KM
$7,899 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory