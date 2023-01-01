$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Hyundai Elantra
2012 Hyundai Elantra
Limited w/Navi
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
124,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9470415
- Stock #: 3110001-C
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE3CH121673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3110001-C
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Caméra de recul
2012 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED Automatique / Automatic LIMITED 124 000 KM Cuir
Sièges chauffants. Clean Carproox Carfax. No Accidents Mécanique A1. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8