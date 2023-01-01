Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Veloster

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Coupé 3 portes, boîte manuelle avec Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Coupé 3 portes, boîte manuelle avec Tech

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 9906482
  2. 9906482
  3. 9906482
  4. 9906482
  5. 9906482
  6. 9906482
  7. 9906482
  8. 9906482
  9. 9906482
  10. 9906482
  11. 9906482
  12. 9906482
  13. 9906482
  14. 9906482
  15. 9906482
Contact Seller

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906482
  • Stock #: 344004-TI
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD4CU023668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 344004-TI
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Veloster-2012-id9610254.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2e
3e Chance. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
2012 Hyundai Veloster Manuelle  160 000 KM TECH PACKAGE + INTÉRIEUR SIÈGES CUIR HATCHBACK 1.6 L NON-TURBO FIABLE 2 Link Kits Neufs Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 168,000 KM
$7,699 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Be...
 187,000 KM
$8,799 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler Town &...
 190,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory