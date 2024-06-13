Menu
2012 Kia Forte Koup Manuelle 172 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Commandes aux volant Toit Ouvrant Sièges chauffants Bluetooth Radio Mp3 Très propre pour Lannée Roule comme neuf Fait par Autos BB 2024-06-13: -Parebrise Windshield Neuf -Bushings Arrières Neufs PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Used
172,000KM
VIN KNAFU6A24C5611526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Kia Forte Koup
Manuelle
172 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Commandes aux volant
Toit Ouvrant
Sièges chauffants
Bluetooth
Radio Mp3

Très propre pour L'année
Roule comme neuf

Fait par Autos BB 2024-06-13:
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf
-Bushings Arrières Neufs

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Forte_Koup-2012-id10905921.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

