2012 Kia Forte
Koup ( MANUELLE - 172 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Kia Forte Koup
Manuelle
172 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Commandes aux volant
Toit Ouvrant
Sièges chauffants
Bluetooth
Radio Mp3
Très propre pour L'année
Roule comme neuf
Fait par Autos BB 2024-06-13:
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf
-Bushings Arrières Neufs
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
450-963-8888