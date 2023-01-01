$6,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Kia Rondo
2012 Kia Rondo
Familiale 4 portes, 4 cyl. en ligne, EX
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
142,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10578057
- Stock #: 1100013-KZ
- VIN: KNAHH8A86C7412950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1100013-KZ
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Kia Rondo
Automatique
142 000 KM
LIKE NEW / COMME NEUF
NO RUST / AUCUNE ROUILLE
ANTIROUILLE TOUJOURS FAIT
ANTIRUST ALWAYS DONE
Groupe Électrique Complet
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Rondo-2012-id10046795.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8