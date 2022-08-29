Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

154,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9055255
  • Stock #: 3106001-clnt
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA26CG211595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vert foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sorento-c9078455.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
Laval
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
154 000 KM
H7K2J8.
6 Cylindres
AUX USB
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Kia Sorento
AWD 4x4 avec lock. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

