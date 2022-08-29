$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Kia Sorento
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
154,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9055255
- Stock #: 3106001-clnt
- VIN: 5XYKTDA26CG211595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vert foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
Laval
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
H7K2J8.
6 Cylindres
AUX USB
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Kia Sorento
AWD 4x4 avec lock. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
