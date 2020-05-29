Menu
  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5159501
  • Stock #: 4168014-L1
  • VIN: KNDPCCA21C7211999
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
**** FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE ****
*** AWD 4x4 - COMME NEUF - FULL EQUIPE + MAGS + FREINS NEUFS ***
**** JAMAIS ACCIDENTE + TRES BIEN ENTRETENUE ****
2012 Kia Sportage AWD, 4 Cyl 2.4 L, Automatique, 154 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, BLUETOOTH, MAGS DE ROUES,
SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, 4 CYLINDRES TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=WL31jFVSHGlYfnXa5aej3kVX9xt2gcne
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

