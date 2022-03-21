Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA2

255,000 KM

Details

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8821280
  Stock #: 334004-QAS
  VIN: jm1de1ky3c0132332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vert foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 334004-QAS
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-Mazda2-c8943604.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
LIQUIDATION
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
4 Cyl 1.5 L
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
FREINS ARRIERES NEUFS
Hatchback HB
5280 Des Laurentides
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** AUTOMATIQUE - HATCHBACK - ROULE BIEN *** 2012 Mazda Mazda2 2
255 000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

