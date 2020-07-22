2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Electric Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

