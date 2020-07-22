Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

104,619 KM

Details Description Features

$11,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

C 250 AWD AIR CLIMATISÉ - Cuir - Sièges Chauffants

C 250 AWD AIR CLIMATISÉ - Cuir - Sièges Chauffants

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

104,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5597562
  • Stock #: 2990802A
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB5CF940421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2990802A
  • Mileage 104,619 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

