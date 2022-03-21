Menu
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

184,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8821277
  • Stock #: 3124004-BB
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU7CZ600394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-RVR-c8943557.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
MAGS DE ROUES
LIQUIDATION
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
184 000 KM
5280 Des Laurentides
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** MANUELLE - PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF *** 2012 Mitsubishi RVR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

450-963-8888

