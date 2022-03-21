$7,499+ tax & licensing
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi RVR
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
184,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 3124004-BB
- VIN: JA4AH3AU7CZ600394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
MAGS DE ROUES
LIQUIDATION
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
184 000 KM
5280 Des Laurentides
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** MANUELLE - PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF *** 2012 Mitsubishi RVR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
