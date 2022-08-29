Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 9282097
  2. 9282097
  3. 9282097
Contact Seller

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9282097
  • Stock #: 3113003-bb
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU8CZ603238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3113003-bb
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-RVR-c9217571.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
RADIO MP3
Tres Propre
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
199 000 KM
5280 Des Laurentides
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** AUTOMATIQUE - TRÈS PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF *** 2012 Mitsubishi RVR
Tie Rod NEUF Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2007 Honda Civic
252,000 KM
$3,899 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Cargo...
 299,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 181,000 KM
$8,299 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory