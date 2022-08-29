$6,899+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
199,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9282097
- Stock #: 3113003-bb
- VIN: JA4AH3AU8CZ603238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
RADIO MP3
Tres Propre
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
199 000 KM
5280 Des Laurentides
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** AUTOMATIQUE - TRÈS PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF *** 2012 Mitsubishi RVR
Tie Rod NEUF Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
