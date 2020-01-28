Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Altima

( AUTOMATIQUE - 137 000 KM )

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

( AUTOMATIQUE - 137 000 KM )

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 4537446
  2. 4537446
  3. 4537446
  4. 4537446
  5. 4537446
  6. 4537446
  7. 4537446
  8. 4537446
  9. 4537446
  10. 4537446
  11. 4537446
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4537446
  • Stock #: 5108015-EB
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP9CN521637
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Altima-c7675330.html

**** 1 PROPRIETAIRE - JAMAIS ACCIDENTE - 4 CYLINDRES *****
2012 Nissan Altima, 4 Cyl 2.5 L, AUTOMATIQUE, 137 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
BONS PNEUS D'HIVER, MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2009 Hyundai Accent ...
 163,000 KM
$2,799 + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 119,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima L...
 171,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Send A Message