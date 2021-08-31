Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,399

+ tax & licensing
Location

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7714915
  • Stock #: 3124003-L1
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV1CW395023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c8415808.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
4 Cyl 2.5 L
139 000 KM
MODE SPORT
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
1 Proprietaire
3e Chance au credit.
Membre AMVOQ. 450-963-8888. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** **** FREINS NEUFS AUX 4 ROUES + CHANGEMENT D'HUILE **** 2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4x4

