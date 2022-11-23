$5,699+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
Traction intégrale 4 portes SV
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
229,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9409150
- Stock #: 370033-WE
- VIN: JN8AS5MV3CW374156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Caméra de recul
Automatique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
4 Cyl 2.5 L
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4x4
229 000 KM. Groupe Électrique
Sièges chauffants et beaucoup plus. AWD 4x4. Très Économique et Fiable. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. SV SL 450-963-8888 Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
