Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Rogue

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

Traction intégrale 4 portes SV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Rogue

Traction intégrale 4 portes SV

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 9409150
  2. 9409150
  3. 9409150
  4. 9409150
  5. 9409150
  6. 9409150
  7. 9409150
  8. 9409150
  9. 9409150
  10. 9409150
  11. 9409150
  12. 9409150
  13. 9409150
  14. 9409150
  15. 9409150
Contact Seller

$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9409150
  • Stock #: 370033-WE
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3CW374156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 370033-WE
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c9291217.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Caméra de recul
Automatique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
4 Cyl 2.5 L
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4x4
229 000 KM. Groupe Électrique
Sièges chauffants et beaucoup plus. AWD 4x4. Très Économique et Fiable. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. SV SL 450-963-8888 Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2012 Nissan Rogue Tr...
 229,000 KM
$5,699 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 175,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Tucson ...
 163,000 KM
$7,699 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory