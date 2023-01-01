$7,499+ tax & licensing
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Nissan Rogue
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
157,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9466317
- Stock #: 3132003-EB
- VIN: JN8AS5MT1CW259117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Commandes aux Volant
2e
4 Cyl 2.5 L
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit.
** FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE ** 2012 Nissan Rogue
157 000 KM. Groupe électrique
très économique et fiable. Traction Avant. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. Très bien entretenu. Plusieurs Pièces Neuves. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
