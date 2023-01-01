Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

157,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466317
  • Stock #: 3132003-EB
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT1CW259117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c9325626.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Commandes aux Volant
2e
4 Cyl 2.5 L
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit.
** FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE ** 2012 Nissan Rogue
157 000 KM. Groupe électrique
très économique et fiable. Traction Avant. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. Très bien entretenu. Plusieurs Pièces Neuves. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

