$7,499 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9466317

9466317 Stock #: 3132003-EB

3132003-EB VIN: JN8AS5MT1CW259117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3132003-EB

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Commandes aux Volant 2e 4 Cyl 2.5 L RADIO MP3 3e Chance au credit. ** FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE ** 2012 Nissan Rogue 157 000 KM. Groupe électrique très économique et fiable. Traction Avant. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. Très bien entretenu. Plusieurs Pièces Neuves. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.