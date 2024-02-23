$3,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra
( MANUELLE - 175 000 KM )
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB6AP9CL630669
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Stock # 350015-SAG
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Manuelle Manual
175 000 KM
Groupe électrique complet
Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-23
-1 Table de Suspension Neuve
-1 Balljoint Neuf
-1 Tie rod Extérieur Neuve
-1 Link Kit Neuf
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf
-Alignement Neuf
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Nissan-Sentra-2012-id10470896.html
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
