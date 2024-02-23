Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra Manuelle Manual 175 000 KM Groupe électrique complet Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-23 -1 Table de Suspension Neuve -1 Balljoint Neuf -1 Tie rod Extérieur Neuve -1 Link Kit Neuf -Parebrise Windshield Neuf -Alignement Neuf Garantie Prolongée Disponible.

2012 Nissan Sentra

175,000 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra

( MANUELLE - 175 000 KM )

2012 Nissan Sentra

( MANUELLE - 175 000 KM )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 11015300
  2. 11015300
  3. 11015300
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB6AP9CL630669

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 350015-SAG
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

2012 Nissan Sentra
Manuelle Manual
175 000 KM

Groupe électrique complet

Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-23
-1 Table de Suspension Neuve
-1 Balljoint Neuf
-1 Tie rod Extérieur Neuve
-1 Link Kit Neuf
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf
-Alignement Neuf

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Nissan-Sentra-2012-id10470896.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

450-963-8888

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2012 Nissan Sentra