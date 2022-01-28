Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

165,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Used
  • Listing ID: 8165074
  • Stock #: 372003-WE
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP5CL612038

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Sentra-c8591806.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
MAGS DE ROUES
ROULE COMME NEUF
RADIO MP3
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
165 000 KM
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Nissan Sentra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

