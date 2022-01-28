$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Nissan Sentra
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
165,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8165074
- Stock #: 372003-WE
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP5CL612038
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
MAGS DE ROUES
ROULE COMME NEUF
RADIO MP3
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
165 000 KM
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Nissan Sentra
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
