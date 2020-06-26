Menu
Account
Sign In
$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 1 Series

2013 BMW 1 Series

135i NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 1 Series

135i NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5313689
  2. 5313689
  3. 5313689
  4. 5313689
  5. 5313689
  6. 5313689
  7. 5313689
  8. 5313689
  9. 5313689
  10. 5313689
  11. 5313689
  12. 5313689
  13. 5313689
  14. 5313689
  15. 5313689
  16. 5313689
  17. 5313689
  18. 5313689
  19. 5313689
  20. 5313689
  21. 5313689
  22. 5313689
  23. 5313689
  24. 5313689
  25. 5313689
  26. 5313689
  27. 5313689
  28. 5313689
  29. 5313689
  30. 5313689
  31. 5313689
  32. 5313689
  33. 5313689
Contact Seller

$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,955KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5313689
  • Stock #: 2992302A
  • VIN: WBAUC9C50DVY60846
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... BMW , 135 i , 2016 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats , Mags , Sunroof , Leather , Navigation'GPS'  ...

WOW! CUSTOMER RATING US 4.2/5 STARS ON GOOGLE !

Carfax Report available, the car is inspected in 199 points, report available on the spot.

1st, 2nd, 3rd chance credit 100% approved... Delivery in less than 24 hours.

Online Purchase… Shop from the comfort of your home.

Reserved your test drive the same day.

Mechanical Service Center on site Open to everyone !

Expert in car financing. We are Canada’s leader in specialized credit.

You Want to sell Your Car? We will buy it at the best price.

Over 325 premium pre-owned vehicles.

WE HAVE THE CAR YOU NEED !

Visit autodurocher.com or come to meet us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9, Tel:  1-866-744-9957.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Aux input
  • Telematics
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,806 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 B...
 46,122 KM
$29,994 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GX A...
 41,334 KM
$16,494 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory