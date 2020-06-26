2013 BMW 1 Series

+ taxes & licensing
1-866-985-1385
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
1-866-985-1385
+ taxes & licensing
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... BMW , 135 i , 2016 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats , Mags , Sunroof , Leather , Navigation'GPS' ...
WOW! CUSTOMER RATING US 4.2/5 STARS ON GOOGLE !
Carfax Report available, the car is inspected in 199 points, report available on the spot.
1st, 2nd, 3rd chance credit 100% approved... Delivery in less than 24 hours.
Online Purchase… Shop from the comfort of your home.
Reserved your test drive the same day.
Mechanical Service Center on site Open to everyone !
Expert in car financing. We are Canada’s leader in specialized credit.
You Want to sell Your Car? We will buy it at the best price.
Over 325 premium pre-owned vehicles.
WE HAVE THE CAR YOU NEED !
Visit autodurocher.com or come to meet us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9, Tel: 1-866-744-9957.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9