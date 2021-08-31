Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac ATS

96,970 KM

Details Description Features

$11,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac ATS

2013 Cadillac ATS

COUPE Cuir - Caméra de recul - Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac ATS

COUPE Cuir - Caméra de recul - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7595212
  2. 7595212
  3. 7595212
  4. 7595212
  5. 7595212
  6. 7595212
  7. 7595212
  8. 7595212
  9. 7595212
  10. 7595212
  11. 7595212
  12. 7595212
  13. 7595212
  14. 7595212
  15. 7595212
  16. 7595212
  17. 7595212
  18. 7595212
  19. 7595212
  20. 7595212
  21. 7595212
  22. 7595212
  23. 7595212
  24. 7595212
  25. 7595212
  26. 7595212
  27. 7595212
  28. 7595212
  29. 7595212
  30. 7595212
Contact Seller

$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

96,970KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7595212
  • Stock #: 3264916R
  • VIN: 1G6AA5RA1D0100062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,970 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 59,388 KM
$23,494 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Mira...
 48,273 KM
$11,494 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima S...
 97,500 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory