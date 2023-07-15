Menu
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

95,000 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10188330
  • Stock #: 3112003-KZ
  • VIN: 1g1jb6eh7d4228584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Sonic-2013-id9792433.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2013 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Manuelle 95 000 KM Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax RÉPARATIONS NEUVES 15-07-2023: -Freins Avants Disques et Plaquettes Neufs -Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs -1 Table de Suspension Neuve -1 Ball...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

