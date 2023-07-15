$6,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10188330

10188330 Stock #: 3112003-KZ

3112003-KZ VIN: 1g1jb6eh7d4228584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rouge

Interior Colour Gris foncé

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2013 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Manuelle 95 000 KM Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax RÉPARATIONS NEUVES 15-07-2023: -Freins Avants Disques et Plaquettes Neufs -Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs -1 Table de Suspension Neuve -1 Ball...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.