2013 Fiat 500

Pop Groupe Électrique - ÉCONOMIQUE

2013 Fiat 500

Pop Groupe Électrique - ÉCONOMIQUE

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$3,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,292KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375539
  • Stock #: 2882139
  • VIN: 3C3CFFAR6DT512161
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... FIAT , 500 , 2013 , Manual , Power Locks , Power Windows , ECONOMIC  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Aux input
  • USB port
  • Knee Air Bag

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

