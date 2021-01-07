Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

53,662 KM

Details Description Features

$11,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ - BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

SE AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ - BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6446538
  2. 6446538
  3. 6446538
  4. 6446538
  5. 6446538
  6. 6446538
Contact Seller

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

53,662KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6446538
  • Stock #: 3105206
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H77DR136029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,662 KM

Vehicle Description

----

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 97,500 KM
$20,494 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 62,029 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 39,000 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory