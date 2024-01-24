Menu
2013 Honda Civic Coupe Manuelle Manual 152 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Propre Pour Lannée Roule comme Neuf Fait par Autos BB 2024-01-24: -Accordéon Intake Neuf 5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2013-id10381589.html

2013 Honda Civic

152,000 KM

$7,599

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFG3A43DH000182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic Coupe
Manuelle Manual
152 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet

Propre Pour L'année
Roule comme Neuf

Fait par Autos BB 2024-01-24:
-Accordéon Intake Neuf

5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2013-id10381589.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

2013 Honda Civic