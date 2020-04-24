Menu
2013 Honda Fit

Hayon 5 portes, boîte automatique, Sport

2013 Honda Fit

Hayon 5 portes, boîte automatique, Sport

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4936008
  • Stock #: 7116009-NK
  • VIN: LUCGE8H74D3002690
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
********** FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE**********
2013 Honda Fit,4 Cyl,1.5 L,Automatique,101 500 KM.
Vitres électrique, Portes à verrouillage électrique,Climatiseur,
Régulateur de vitesse,Radio CD,Jantes Aluminium,Volant Ajuastable.
FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

