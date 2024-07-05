Menu
<p>2013 Hyundai Elantra Automatic 115 000 KM Groupe Électriqeu Climatiseur Commandes aux volant Radio Mp3 Fait par Autos BB 2024-07-05: -Changement dhuile et filtre Neuf -1 Balljoint Avant Neuf -1 Tie Rod Avant Neuf PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c10989399.html>https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c10989399.html</a>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

115,000 KM

$6,399

+ tax & licensing
Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

VIN 5NPDH4AE5DH320998

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Groupe Électriqeu
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Radio Mp3

Fait par Autos BB 2024-07-05:
-Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf
-1 Balljoint Avant Neuf
-1 Tie Rod Avant Neuf

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c10989399.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

