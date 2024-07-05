$6,399+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
( AUTOMATIQUE - 115 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 382003-KZ
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Automatic
115 000 KM
Groupe Électriqeu
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Radio Mp3
Fait par Autos BB 2024-07-05:
-Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf
-1 Balljoint Avant Neuf
-1 Tie Rod Avant Neuf
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c10989399.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autos BB
