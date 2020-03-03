Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Style Auto

445, boul. Cartier Ouest, Laval, QC H7N 2L6

450-686-9886

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,738KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4784613
  • Stock #: S20-0318
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH233376
Exterior Colour
Brun
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL,4cyl 1.8litres,tout équipé,technologie BLUETOOTH,commandes AUDIO au volant,sieges CHAUFFANTS,prise USB et AUX,groupe electric complet vitres,portes,miroirs et régulateur de vitesse,MAGS 16 POUCES,seulement 52000 km certifié UN PROPRIÉTAIRE certifié avec CARFAX... 2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL,4cyl 1.8litres,fully loaded,BLUETOOTH technology,AUDIO command on the steering,HEATED SEATS,USB and AUX plug,power windows,doors,mirrors and cruise control,air conditioning,16 INCHES MAGS,only 52000 km ONE OWNER certified with CARFAX
Additional Features
  Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Style Auto

Style Auto

445, boul. Cartier Ouest, Laval, QC H7N 2L6

