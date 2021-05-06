Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT MANUELLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT MANUELLE

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 7139431
  2. 7139431
  3. 7139431
  4. 7139431
  5. 7139431
  6. 7139431
  7. 7139431
  8. 7139431
  9. 7139431
  10. 7139431
  11. 7139431
Contact Seller

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7139431
  • Stock #: 360004-EB
  • VIN: KMHD25LE0DU150328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra GT-c8209539.html

Vehicle Features

Hatchback
Climatiseur
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval
MEMBRE AMVOQ. OUVERT 7 JOURS !!! GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE. FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1re
2e
Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888. www.autosbb.com
LIQUIDATION
4 Cyl 1.8 L
3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT. VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ. 5280 Des Laurentides
134 000 KM
**** FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE **** 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
  PLUSIEURS EN INVENTAIRE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2014 Nissan Sentra m...
 85,000 KM
$3,899 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 280,000 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa
 150,000 KM
$3,699 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory