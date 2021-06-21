- Listing ID: 7471626
- Stock #: 490003-L1
- VIN: KMHD25LE5DU106809
-
Exterior Colour
Blanc
-
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
490003-L1
-
Mileage
41,000 KM
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
3e Chance au credit.
5280 Des Laurentides
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place ***
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
Membre AMVOQ.
Ouvert 6 jours.
Garantie prolonge disponible.
Financement disponible.
1re
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.