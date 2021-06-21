Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7471626
  • Stock #: 490003-L1
  VIN: KMHD25LE5DU106809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 490003-L1
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra GT-c8324432.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Hatchback
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 1.8 L
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
1 Proprietaire
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
41 000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

