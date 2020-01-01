Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GL Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GL Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6234843
  2. 6234843
  3. 6234843
  4. 6234843
  5. 6234843
  6. 6234843
  7. 6234843
  8. 6234843
  9. 6234843
  10. 6234843
  11. 6234843
  12. 6234843
  13. 6234843
  14. 6234843
  15. 6234843
  16. 6234843
  17. 6234843
  18. 6234843
  19. 6234843
  20. 6234843
  21. 6234843
  22. 6234843
  23. 6234843
  24. 6234843
  25. 6234843
  26. 6234843
Contact Seller

$6,994

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6234843
  • Stock #: 3120909
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC0DH622123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 120,801 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Komfort...
 98,350 KM
$20,994 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 52,197 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory