$6,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - 180 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 492003-KZ
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback
Automatique
180 000 KM
Très bien entretenu
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Régulateur de Vitesse
Bluetooth
Écran Multimedia
Sièges chauffants
Similaire Hyundai Accent ou Elantra Kia Rio
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Veloster-c10989791.html
Vehicle Features
