2013 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback Automatique 180 000 KM Très bien entretenu Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Commandes aux volant Régulateur de Vitesse Bluetooth Écran Multimedia Sièges chauffants Similaire Hyundai Accent ou Elantra Kia Rio PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

2013 Hyundai Veloster

180,000 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster

Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - 180 000 KM )

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - 180 000 KM )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
VIN KMHTC6AD5DU181129

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 492003-KZ
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

2013 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback
Automatique
180 000 KM

Très bien entretenu
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Régulateur de Vitesse
Bluetooth
Écran Multimedia
Sièges chauffants

Similaire Hyundai Accent ou Elantra Kia Rio

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Veloster-c10989791.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2013 Hyundai Veloster