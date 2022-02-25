$5,499+ tax & licensing
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
2013 Kia Soul
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
224,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421470
- VIN: KNDJT2A67D7624742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Sièges chauffants
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
MAGS DE ROUES
LIQUIDATION
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
Mecanique A1
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
Batterie Neuve
224 000 KM
**** MANUELLE - TRES PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF **** 2013 Kia Soul
Directement de chez Kia
