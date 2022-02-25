Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Soul

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Soul

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8421470
  2. 8421470
  3. 8421470
Contact Seller

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8421470
  • Stock #: Num?ro de stock384004-BB
  • VIN: KNDJT2A67D7624742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Num?ro de stock384004-BB
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Soul-c8720045.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Sièges chauffants
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
MAGS DE ROUES
LIQUIDATION
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
Mecanique A1
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
Batterie Neuve
224 000 KM
**** MANUELLE - TRES PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF **** 2013 Kia Soul
Directement de chez Kia

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2011 Hyundai Accent
 98,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima
 144,000 KM
$9,899 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
 144,000 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory