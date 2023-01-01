$7,899+ tax & licensing
$7,899
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
152,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9466314
- Stock #: 3114004-bb
- VIN: KNDJT2A62D7763645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit.
*** AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE - 152 000 KM *** ** FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE ** 2013 Kia Soul
très économique et fiable. Très bien entretenu. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
