2013 Kia Soul

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,899

+ tax & licensing
$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466314
  • Stock #: 3114004-bb
  • VIN: KNDJT2A62D7763645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3114004-bb
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Soul-c9325625.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
152 000 KM
RADIO MP3
3e Chance au credit.
*** AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE - 152 000 KM *** ** FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE ** 2013 Kia Soul
très économique et fiable.   Très bien entretenu. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

