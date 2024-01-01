Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Kia Sportage Automatique 163 000 KM Comme Neuf Très Propre Très bien entretenu Groupe Électrique Complet Commandes aux volant Bluetooth Radio Mp3 Sièges chauffants Mags Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2013-id10845190.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2013-id10845190.html</a>

2013 Kia Sportage

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Sportage

( COMME NEUF - 163 000 KM )

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sportage

( COMME NEUF - 163 000 KM )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 11339491
  2. 11339491
  3. 11339491
  4. 11339491
  5. 11339491
  6. 11339491
  7. 11339491
  8. 11339491
  9. 11339491
  10. 11339491
  11. 11339491
  12. 11339491
  13. 11339491
  14. 11339491
  15. 11339491
  16. 11339491
  17. 11339491
  18. 11339491
Contact Seller

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
VIN KNDPB3A27D7474521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3136003-KD
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sportage
Automatique
163 000 KM

Comme Neuf
Très Propre
Très bien entretenu

Groupe Électrique Complet
Commandes aux volant
Bluetooth
Radio Mp3
Sièges chauffants
Mags

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2013-id10845190.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR ( 4WD 4x4 - 135 000 KM ) for sale in Laval, QC
2015 Mitsubishi RVR ( 4WD 4x4 - 135 000 KM ) 135,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey COMME NEUF ( 4 CYLINDRES - 168 000 KM ) for sale in Laval, QC
2016 Dodge Journey COMME NEUF ( 4 CYLINDRES - 168 000 KM ) 168,000 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Hatchback ( MANUELLE - ROULE COMME NEUF ) for sale in Laval, QC
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Hatchback ( MANUELLE - ROULE COMME NEUF ) 235,000 KM $6,399 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sportage