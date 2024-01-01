$8,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sportage
( COMME NEUF - 163 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,000KM
VIN KNDPB3A27D7474521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3136003-KD
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatique
163 000 KM
Comme Neuf
Très Propre
Très bien entretenu
Groupe Électrique Complet
Commandes aux volant
Bluetooth
Radio Mp3
Sièges chauffants
Mags
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2013-id10845190.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
