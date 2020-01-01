Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

EX Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

2013 Kia Sportage

EX Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$9,794

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,144KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4407837
  • Stock #: 2836909B
  • VIN: KNDPC3A27D7481367
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Steel Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... KIA , SPORTAGE ,  2013 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

