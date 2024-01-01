Menu
<p>2013 Mazda CX-5 Automatique 275 000 KM Très bien entretenu Roule comme neuf Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Toit Ouvrant Écran Radio Mp3 Mags 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2013-id10381584.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2013-id10381584.html</a>

2013 Mazda CX-5

275,000 KM

GS ( PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Used
VIN JM3KE2CE3D0120658

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3105005-SAG
Automatique
Très bien entretenu
Roule comme neuf

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Toit Ouvrant
Écran Radio Mp3
Mags

5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2013-id10381584.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

