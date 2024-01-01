$6,599+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS ( PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF )
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS ( PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,599
+ taxes & licensing
275,000KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2CE3D0120658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3105005-SAG
- Mileage 275,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mazda CX-5
Automatique
275 000 KM
Très bien entretenu
Roule comme neuf
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Toit Ouvrant
Écran Radio Mp3
Mags
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2013-id10381584.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
$6,599
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2013 Mazda CX-5