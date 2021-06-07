$6,499 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7209827

7209827 Stock #: 3110013-L1

3110013-L1 VIN: JA32U2FU5DU607737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris

Interior Colour Gris

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3110013-L1

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Climatiseur Toit ouvrant Régulateur de vitesse Sièges chauffants Automatique Groupe Electrique Commandes aux Volant TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval MEMBRE AMVOQ. OUVERT 7 JOURS !!! GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE. FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1re 2e Laval 4 Cyl 2.0 L MAGS DE ROUES FREINS NEUFS H7K2J8. 450 963-8888. 156 000 KM 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT. VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ. 5280 Des Laurentides Aucun accident au dossier Carproof *** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.