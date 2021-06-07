Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7209827
  • Stock #: 3110013-L1
  • VIN: JA32U2FU5DU607737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-Lancer-c8229420.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Toit ouvrant
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval
MEMBRE AMVOQ. OUVERT 7 JOURS !!! GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE. FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1re
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
MAGS DE ROUES
FREINS NEUFS
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
156 000 KM
3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT. VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ. 5280 Des Laurentides
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

