<p>windshield craqué,poigné arriere gauche brisé,pas de klaxon,fenetre arriere droite ne baisse pas</p>

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

215,927 KM

Details Description

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,927KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4A4AJ3AU0DE604248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,927 KM

Vehicle Description

windshield craqué,poigné arriere gauche brisé,pas de klaxon,fenetre arriere droite ne baisse pas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Mitsubishi RVR