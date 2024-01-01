$2,600+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,927KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4A4AJ3AU0DE604248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,927 KM
Vehicle Description
windshield craqué,poigné arriere gauche brisé,pas de klaxon,fenetre arriere droite ne baisse pas
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
