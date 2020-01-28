Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Altima

LIMITED 2.5 L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

LIMITED 2.5 L

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 4527891
  2. 4527891
  3. 4527891
  4. 4527891
  5. 4527891
  6. 4527891
  7. 4527891
  8. 4527891
  9. 4527891
  10. 4527891
  11. 4527891
  12. 4527891
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4527891
  • Stock #: 3100034-EB
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0DN423037
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Altima-c7673025.html

*** CUIR - MAGS - TOIT OUVRANT - NAVIGATION - SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ***
**** 172 000 KM - LIQUIDATION - 4 CYLINDRES 2.5 LITRES ****
2013 Nissan Altima, 4 Cyl 2.5 L, Automatique, 171 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, INTERIEUR EN CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT,
SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, MAGS DE ROUES, TOIT OUVRANT, LIQUIDATION,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2012 Volkswagen Jetta
 162,000 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda Tribute
 174,000 KM
$3,399 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Tucson
 170,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Send A Message