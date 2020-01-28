https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Altima-c7673025.html



*** CUIR - MAGS - TOIT OUVRANT - NAVIGATION - SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ***

**** 172 000 KM - LIQUIDATION - 4 CYLINDRES 2.5 LITRES ****

2013 Nissan Altima, 4 Cyl 2.5 L, Automatique, 171 000 KM,

Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,

Commandes aux Volant, INTERIEUR EN CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT,

SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, MAGS DE ROUES, TOIT OUVRANT, LIQUIDATION,

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

