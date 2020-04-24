2013 Nissan Altima

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System

Aux input

Sun Roof

Electric Mirrors

USB port

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.