2013 Volkswagen Golf

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Aux input

Electric Mirrors

USB port

