Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4765149
  2. 4765149
  3. 4765149
  4. 4765149
  5. 4765149
  6. 4765149
  7. 4765149
  8. 4765149
  9. 4765149
  10. 4765149
  11. 4765149
  12. 4765149
  13. 4765149
  14. 4765149
  15. 4765149
  16. 4765149
  17. 4765149
  18. 4765149
  19. 4765149
  20. 4765149
  21. 4765149
  22. 4765149
  23. 4765149
  24. 4765149
  25. 4765149
  26. 4765149
  27. 4765149
Contact Seller

$9,794

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,608KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4765149
  • Stock #: 2945306
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJXDW044234
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing... Volkswagen , GOLF , 2013 , Automatic  , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats   ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Chrysler 200 C ...
 77,095 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus Tita...
 83,077 KM
$9,994 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 91,459 KM
$7,294 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message