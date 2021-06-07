Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 7209824
  2. 7209824
  3. 7209824
  4. 7209824
  5. 7209824
  6. 7209824
  7. 7209824
  8. 7209824
  9. 7209824
  10. 7209824
  11. 7209824
  12. 7209824
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7209824
  • Stock #: 3990013-L1
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM381875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3990013-L1
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Jetta-c8229311.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval
MEMBRE AMVOQ. OUVERT 7 JOURS !!! GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE. FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1re
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
ROULE COMME NEUF
3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT. VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ. 5280 Des Laurentides
150 000 KM
RADIO MP3
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
 142,000 KM
$9,399 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
 145,000 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
 155,000 KM
$5,899 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory