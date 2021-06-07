$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7209824

7209824 Stock #: 3990013-L1

3990013-L1 VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM381875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3990013-L1

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Sièges chauffants Automatique Groupe Electrique TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval MEMBRE AMVOQ. OUVERT 7 JOURS !!! GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE. FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1re 2e Laval 4 Cyl 2.0 L H7K2J8. 450 963-8888. ROULE COMME NEUF 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT. VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ. 5280 Des Laurentides 150 000 KM RADIO MP3 *** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.