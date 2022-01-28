$11,994+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Verano
Base AUTOMATIQUE - INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR - BLUETOOTH
Location
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
125,411KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8236368
- Stock #: 3351113F
- VIN: 1G4PN5SK9E4191781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Titanium
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,411 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!
Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Electric Mirrors
USB port
