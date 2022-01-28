Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick Verano

125,411 KM

Details Description Features

$11,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Verano

2014 Buick Verano

Base AUTOMATIQUE - INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR - BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Verano

Base AUTOMATIQUE - INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR - BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8236368
  2. 8236368
  3. 8236368
  4. 8236368
  5. 8236368
  6. 8236368
  7. 8236368
  8. 8236368
  9. 8236368
  10. 8236368
  11. 8236368
  12. 8236368
  13. 8236368
  14. 8236368
  15. 8236368
  16. 8236368
  17. 8236368
  18. 8236368
  19. 8236368
  20. 8236368
  21. 8236368
  22. 8236368
  23. 8236368
Contact Seller

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

125,411KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8236368
  • Stock #: 3351113F
  • VIN: 1G4PN5SK9E4191781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,411 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 63,992 KM
$24,494 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 64,160 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX A...
 73,506 KM
$28,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory