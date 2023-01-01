$9,499+ tax & licensing
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
Berline 4 portes 1LT
Location
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9978899
- Stock #: 1112003-WE
- VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7252881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Climatiseur
2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Automatique Automatic 93 000 KM Groupe électrique complet
Radio mp3. Commandes aux volant. Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
