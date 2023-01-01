Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Berline 4 portes 1LT

Location

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

93,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978899
  • Stock #: 1112003-WE
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7252881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1112003-WE
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Cruze-2014-id9659540.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Climatiseur
2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Automatique Automatic 93 000 KM Groupe électrique complet
Radio mp3. Commandes aux volant. Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

