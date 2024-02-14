$6,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
( 4 CYLINDRES - TRÈS PROPRE )
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
( 4 CYLINDRES - TRÈS PROPRE )
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
207,000KM
Used
VIN 2GNALAEK2E6348173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
4 CYLINDRES
207 000 KM
Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-14
-Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf
Groupe Électrique Complet
Très bien entretenu
Très bons pneus d'hivers
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2014-id10441776.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
