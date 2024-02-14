Menu
<p>2014 Chevrolet Equinox 4 CYLINDRES 207 000 KM Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-14 -Changement dhuile et filtre Neuf Groupe Électrique Complet Très bien entretenu Très bons pneus dhivers 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2014-id10441776.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2014-id10441776.html</a>

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

207,000KM
Used
VIN 2GNALAEK2E6348173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Equinox
4 CYLINDRES
207 000 KM

Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-14
-Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf

Groupe Électrique Complet

Très bien entretenu
Très bons pneus d'hivers

5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2014-id10441776.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

