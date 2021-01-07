2014 Chevrolet Sonic

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Rear-Window Wiper Smart Device Integration

