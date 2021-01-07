Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

130,821 KM

$4,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

LS AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  • Listing ID: 6381408
  • Stock #: 3115806A
  • VIN: 1G1JA6EH8E4131866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,821 KM

Vehicle Description

----

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Smart Device Integration

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

