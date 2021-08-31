Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

57,931 KM

Details Description Features

$8,994

+ tax & licensing
$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

57,931KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7793706
  Stock #: 3305912P
  VIN: 1G1JC5EHXE4206071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASHEN GREY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Brick
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,931 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Aux input
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

