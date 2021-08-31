Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

110,040 KM

Details Description Features

$9,494

+ tax & licensing
$9,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$9,494

+ taxes & licensing

110,040KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8046103
  • Stock #: 3329712
  • VIN: 1G1JA6EHXE4142979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,040 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Onboard Computer
Aux input
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

